Bright & Beautiful for Labor Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today was bright and beautiful due to high pressure and tomorrow will be just as nice. Dew points will remain in the 50s and low 60s, so it will be very comfortable. High pressure will weaken tomorrow night and Tuesday, allowing an easterly flow from the Atlantic and cranking up the humidity again along with bring clouds back into the picture. This easterly push will be in response of an expanding Bermuda high pressure that will largely dominate the pattern across the Southeast. The increased push of moisture from the Atlantic may be enough to spark a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday afternoon or night, the greatest chance for storms is east of I-95.Rain chances ramp back up for the middle of the week. Expect showers and thunderstorms for both Wednesday and Thursday. Some of these storms will produce downpours, leading to localized flooding. This pattern of showers and storms may persist into Friday. Next weekend doesn't look like a washout but it likely won't be completely dry either. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with a few PM storms.Enjoy Labor Day!Robert Johnson