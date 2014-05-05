Weather

Bright, Cooler & Less Humid Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and storms are developing along the cold front that dipped past North Carolina and is currently sitting along the South Carolina and North Carolina boarder. The spotty showers are primarily in the Sandhills and the Coastal Plain and that will be the theme as we go throughout the night. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy and mild.

Behind the cold front, high pressure will build into the region tomorrow making for a cooler, less humid day under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will start sunny but will quickly turn cloudy as the remnants of Sally approach the Carolinas. Sally's rain arrives in Central North Carolina on Thursday and will persist into early Friday. The heaviest rain should pass to the south of the Triangle, but still a swath of 1-2" possible across the Triangle.

After Sally, another cold front moving down from Canada will kick the moisture from Sally out as early as Friday afternoon, then the high to the north is expected to bring a dry and partly sunny weekend which will last into early next week.

Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, Raleigh police search for missing 39-year-old man
Sally becomes seventh hurricane of 2020 season
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
Man shot near Durham Cook Out dies from injuries
COVID-19 LATEST: Percent positive under 5% in NC
COVID-19 case leaves Wake Sheriff's gun permit office short-staffed
What happens when we run out of hurricane names?
Show More
Human remains scavenged by bear near NC campsite ID'd
Group shouted 'We hope they die' about LA county deputies shot
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Sally now a hurricane, will bring flooding rains to Gulf Coast
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
More TOP STORIES News