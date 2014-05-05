Bright, Cooler & Less Humid Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and storms are developing along the cold front that dipped past North Carolina and is currently sitting along the South Carolina and North Carolina boarder. The spotty showers are primarily in the Sandhills and the Coastal Plain and that will be the theme as we go throughout the night. Otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy and mild.Behind the cold front, high pressure will build into the region tomorrow making for a cooler, less humid day under a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday will start sunny but will quickly turn cloudy as the remnants of Sally approach the Carolinas. Sally's rain arrives in Central North Carolina on Thursday and will persist into early Friday. The heaviest rain should pass to the south of the Triangle, but still a swath of 1-2" possible across the Triangle.After Sally, another cold front moving down from Canada will kick the moisture from Sally out as early as Friday afternoon, then the high to the north is expected to bring a dry and partly sunny weekend which will last into early next week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson