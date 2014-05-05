Bright, Cooler & Less Humid

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Even though it's the last week of summer, it's going to feel a lot more like fall around here.Sunshine takes over today, thanks to a cool front that dropped through last night. Not only does it bring blue skies and cooler temps, that front also brings some lower humidity to us, at least for one day.Tomorrow the clouds start to build back in ahead of the arrival of the remnants of Sally. Along with the clouds, the humidity will creep back up.Thursday, what's left of Sally arrives in the SE U.S. It will keep us in the clouds with rain around. That pattern will continue for Friday before what's left of Sally exits our region. Skies will clear out Friday night and cooler air arrives for the weekend.Saturday and Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and cooler air with highs in the lower 70s. We then stay into the 70s for the start of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather