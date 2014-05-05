Bright for Tomorrow but Wet for Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a day filled with wall-to-wall sunshine, our sights are set on two systems that will bring us rain. The first rain event is Monday and the second is Thursday.Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Due to mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 40s.A chilly rain arrives on Monday. It will rain for most of the day. We'll reach our high of 48 close to midnight, so much of the day will be spent in the upper 30s and low 40s. After 7pm, a scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning before skies clear in the afternoon. Tuesday will feature a stark contrast in temperature too. Highs along the NC/VA border will be in the 40s while the Sandhills will have highs in the upper 60s.Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but system #2 arrives Wednesday night and brings a cold rain. Rain will persist in the overnight hours and will end Thursday morning. Areas long the NC/VA boarder will see snow mixing with rain a few hours before the system moves out. For the vast majority of us, we will just see a cold rain.Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s. Milder air along with a mixture of sun and clouds arrives Saturday.Stay Warm Tonight!Robert Johnson