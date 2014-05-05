Mostly Sunny, Less Humid for Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of high pressure is expected to briefly linger over the region today with cooler and drier conditions in the Triangle. This will promote a mostly sunny, seasonable and rather comfortable afternoon.The pleasant weather will be short-lived, however, as clouds will build back in over the area tonight as this area of high pressure weakens and gives way to building low pressure at the surface into Monday. Upper-level flow will start to become more zonal through the night into Monday, which will help return more of a southerly air flow that will advect warmer, more humid air back into the Carolinas.By tomorrow, a weak shortwave trough will pass over the region, returning periods of showers and thunderstorms to the area, mainly during the afternoon when atmospheric instability is at its peak. With an increase in midlevel moisture, some potentially isolated severe thunderstorms could ignite tomorrow afternoon, with flash flooding and damaging wind gusts possible in quick, heavy downpours.The shortwave energy moving over the region is expected to pass to the east by Tuesday afternoon, and although afternoon convection could still persist into Tuesday evening, storm activity will become much more isolated with no widespread severe impacts expected. Temperatures will slowly climb back into the 90s for some by the middle of the week as warmer air advects into the region with a persisting south-southwesterly flow. An absence of upper-level energy, and relatively zonal flow aloft through the second half of the week will promote largely dry, but warmer and more humid conditions.Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a chance that high pressure builds over the mid-Atlantic and into the Carolinas, keeping a large part of the Triangle dry. Thunderstorm activity to the south could still sneak into the area depending on how this high pressure sets up, however.Have a great day!Steve Stewart