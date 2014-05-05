Mostly Sunny, Less Humid for Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.Sunday will be bright and beautiful under a mostly sunny sky. A cold front will dip to the south tomorrow and provide lower dew points, so we'll start off a new week feeling less humid than we did today.Monday and Tuesday will bring a few afternoon and evening storms, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures climb into the 90s by the middle of the week with heat index values in the triple digits, especially for the Sandhills and parts of the Coastal Plain.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson