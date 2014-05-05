Weather

Bright Tomorrow, Showers for Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly clear clear and seasonable with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s.
Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny as high pressure gradually departs before a cold front arrives on Friday. That arriving cold front will make for a partly cloudy Thursday night along with a cool and wet Friday.

We'll see showers throughout the day on Friday and highs will only reach into the 60s.
Behind that front, another area of high pressure at the surface quickly builds, allowing for a bight weekend. However, the weekend will be cool due to a dip in the jet stream. So mornings lows on Sunday will be in the low 40s and even in the upper 30s for places north of the Triangle.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

