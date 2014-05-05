Brighter & Warmer for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Aside from a few spotty showers south of the Triangle, tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Patchy fog will develop after midnight.The remainder of the week, overall, will be cooler and drier compared to last week.Brighter skies will prevail tomorrow. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds. It will not be as humid as it has been over the past week either.A cold front will arrive Monday afternoon and evening and will bring a broken line of showers and storms, but most of the day will be dry.A slightly greater chance for rain arrives Tuesday as the front stalls along the coast. Most of the showers Tuesday will be south and east of the Triangle. Then, an area of low pressure near our coast will spark a few more showers and storms Wednesday afternoon.Enjoy the weekend!Robert Johnson