It has been a wet and chilly day across the region with widespread rain, heavy at times. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch have been common, along with temperatures only in the 40s and 50s for highs--the average high is 70! The rain will continue this evening, then diminish after midnight. Temperatures will hold steady, and may temporarily rise to near 60 along and east of I-95 before falling again towards sunrise.The low pressure system responsible for the rain will move off to the north during the day tomorrow. After a dreary start with some patches of drizzle, skies will brighten a bit into the afternoon with a little sun possible. Temperatures will warm nicely into the 60s tomorrow, still a bit below average but a nice change from today.Sunday will be even nicer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 60s. The dry weather should last into Halloween.Have a great weekend,Chris