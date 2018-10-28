WEATHER

Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds today to round out the weekend. It will be a little milder for the afternoon compared to Saturday with highs in the lower 60s, but that is still several degrees below average for late October. With an upper trough remaining over much of the East, temperatures will stay below average through Tuesday. High pressure will build in from the west Monday and settle overhead Tuesday. This will promote a good deal of sunshine each day.

High pressure will push east Wednesday and winds will turn out of the south-southwest, sending temperatures into the lower to middle 70s. A front will approach the region on Thursday. This will lead to more clouds around on Thursday and a chance for widespread showers to return to the region later Thursday into Friday.

Have a great Sunday,
Steve Stewart
