A Bit More Freezing Rain For Some Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Freezing rain occurred as expected, but the good news is that the amount of ice has remained below .25" for most areas, limiting power outages a great deal. There's been a lull in the rain and freezing rain this afternoon, but a bit more is on the way. Temperatures by late afternoon climbed above freezing in all areas except near the Virginia border.Tonight, temperatures won't drop much as the another round of moisture comes our way. So it looks like most of the Triangle will see just rain overnight, but northern Orange and Durham counties could pick up a light glaze of ice. Areas to the north along the Virginia border could pick up another .10" of ice, and that could cause a few more outages.Roadways should remain just wet for most areas tonight, but there could be a few slick spots on bridges in northern parts of the Triangle into southern Virginia. Lows by morning will be in the low 30s from the Triangle to the north and mid 30s south.Friday will start out wet with some light freezing rain in northern areas, but the rain should end by early afternoon. It'll be a little warmer tomorrow, but still chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s from the Triangle to the north and mid 40s south.And good news for the weekend! Lots of sun is in store for the weekend, although it'll be chilly, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. And even better news: 60s are on the way for next week!Stay warm,Chris