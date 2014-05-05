Weather

A Bit More Freezing Rain For Some Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Freezing rain occurred as expected, but the good news is that the amount of ice has remained below .25" for most areas, limiting power outages a great deal. There's been a lull in the rain and freezing rain this afternoon, but a bit more is on the way. Temperatures by late afternoon climbed above freezing in all areas except near the Virginia border.

Tonight, temperatures won't drop much as the another round of moisture comes our way. So it looks like most of the Triangle will see just rain overnight, but northern Orange and Durham counties could pick up a light glaze of ice. Areas to the north along the Virginia border could pick up another .10" of ice, and that could cause a few more outages.

Roadways should remain just wet for most areas tonight, but there could be a few slick spots on bridges in northern parts of the Triangle into southern Virginia. Lows by morning will be in the low 30s from the Triangle to the north and mid 30s south.

Friday will start out wet with some light freezing rain in northern areas, but the rain should end by early afternoon. It'll be a little warmer tomorrow, but still chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s from the Triangle to the north and mid 40s south.

And good news for the weekend! Lots of sun is in store for the weekend, although it'll be chilly, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. And even better news: 60s are on the way for next week!

Stay warm,
Chris

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of rain, freezing rain on the way tonight
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC has distributed almost 2M vaccine doses
Federal charges added for men accused in 9-year-old's death in Durham
Durham company plays pivotal role in NASA's Rover Mission to Mars
Local milk bank in need of donations as WakeMed sees dip in supply
Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Show More
Ted Cruz back in crisis-stricken Texas after Mexico getaway
Luke Combs apologizes for Confederate flag imagery
Why do we get freezing rain instead of snow or sleet?
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Orange County native honored in TIME Magazine
More TOP STORIES News