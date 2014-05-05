Brisk Night Before Fall's Arrival Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today is another crisp afternoon with high temperatures resembling October 21st rather than September 21st.This comes courtesy of strong Canadian high pressure centered over the Northeast that is still in firm control of the weather over much of the East. It is a bit breezy today and that will continue tonight. Our average overnight low in Raleigh is 60 degrees, but tonight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s for all of central North Carolina.Fall officially arrives tomorrow at 9:30am and will be very similar to the weather we had today, just slightly warmer. Part of the high pressure that is in control today will inch closer to the Carolinas over the next couple of days before drifting off the east coast through by the end of the week. This will lead to more dry and sunny weather with a warming trend through the end of the week. Humidity will also gradually creep up, but it will still feel very comfortable through Thursday.By Friday, an upper level low will pick up some moisture and energy from Tropical Storm Beta and will finally crawl east to the Carolinas. There still remains some differences on timing of the best chances for heaviest rain, but overall Friday through Sunday look rather unsettled. At this point, Saturday and Sunday look like the best chance for some downpours.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson