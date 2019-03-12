'Brutal this week': Big Weather warns allergy sufferers that pollen count is rising

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Spring time allergy sufferers beware: Rising temperatures following weeks of wet weather has many flowers and trees in the Triangle area blooming.If you haven't already, make sure you're stocked up on allergy medicine."It just gets brutal this week. Tree pollen is exploding across the area," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said Tuesday.Big Weather's forecast calls for medium to high allergens Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week.However, the highest pollen days will be Thursday and Saturday.Big Weather said Raleigh's yellow season looks to be arriving."If you're new to the Raleigh area, we have a couple weeks every year where everything turns yellow. I think it's upon us," Big Weather said.