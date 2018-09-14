HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence rescue: Cajun Navy comes to rescue of elderly man during flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

The Cajun Navy came to the rescue of an elderly man after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday.

NEW BERN, North Carolina --
The Cajun Navy came to the rescue of an elderly man after Hurricane Florence made landfall on Friday.

AccuWeather storm chaser Reed Timmer assisted the group with dozens of water rescues as Florence hammered the coast.

The Cajun Navy is a volunteer group -- mainly made up of private boat owners -- who assist in search and rescue efforts.

The organization was formed after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005 and was reactivated during Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

AccuWeather says they sent hundreds of boats and more than 1,000 people to assist the Carolinas during Florence.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersearch and rescuerescueu.s. & worldhurricane florencesevere weatherflooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Gov. Cooper updates state preparations ahead of Florence
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach brace for flooding from Florence
Michael Jordan and Hornets join Florence relief efforts
More than 790,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
WATCH LIVE: TS Florence kills 4, rescues underway
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Trump questions Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Gov. Cooper updates state preparations ahead of Florence
Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach brace for flooding from Florence
Michael Jordan and Hornets join Florence relief efforts
More than 790,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: TS Florence kills 4, rescues underway
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
Hurricane Florence damage seen in Wake County
More than 790,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Fayetteville airport closes after power failure
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
Show More
WATCH: Dogs rescued in Jacksonville during Hurricane Florence
Hundreds of rescues are happening as a result of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence causes significant damage in Jacksonville
Wilmington faces severe flooding as a result of Hurricane Florence
Hurricane Florence video: Flooding, fire in New Bern
More News