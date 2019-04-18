Raleigh, Sandhills areas under enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday

According to the National Weather Service, larger areas at risk include Raleigh; Charlotte; Norfolk, VA; Virginia Beach; and Jacksonville, FL.
17+ million people under an enhanced risk (Category 3) for severe storms on Friday. This includes our entire viewing area, west to the #Triad and #Charlotte. Biggest threat=damaging wind #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uDQdDV1n8m— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 18, 2019
ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell said damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible, but the biggest threat locally will be damaging winds.
Tomorrow will be a rough weather day around here. Biggest threat will be from straight-line winds. Can't rule out a #tornado spinning up. Main line of storms works through Friday evening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/7pTirrZ81D— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 18, 2019
A developing storm system and cold front will move out of the southern Plains and east Thursday night into Friday leading to an increase in clouds and wet end to the week with some showers and thunderstorms into Friday night.
Those thunderstorms will be strong to severe with flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.
The arrival of the strongest activity will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours, this is typically a favorable time for severe weather.
Right now, most of the area is under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5.
