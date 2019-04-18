Weather

Raleigh, Sandhills areas under enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as more than 17 million people in several states including North Carolina -- including the Triangle and parts of the Sandhills -- and Virginia are at enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, larger areas at risk include Raleigh; Charlotte; Norfolk, VA; Virginia Beach; and Jacksonville, FL.



ABC11 meteorologist Brittany Bell said damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible, but the biggest threat locally will be damaging winds.



A developing storm system and cold front will move out of the southern Plains and east Thursday night into Friday leading to an increase in clouds and wet end to the week with some showers and thunderstorms into Friday night.

Those thunderstorms will be strong to severe with flooding downpours, damaging wind gusts and perhaps an isolated tornado.

The arrival of the strongest activity will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours, this is typically a favorable time for severe weather.

Right now, most of the area is under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5.

