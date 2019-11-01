Central North Carolina gets severe storms, dampen Halloween festivities

Tornado warnings and other severe weather alerts were issued across much of central North Carolina and southern Virginia for several hours Thursday evening.
The weather took a toll on festivities across the area, including on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill:
Severe weather caused power outages across the state.
Earlier, 40,000 were without power in Fayetteville.
As of 11:15 p.m., power outages in the Triangle have since cleared.
The sun was out and shining bright earlier. And although that sounds good, the warm air provides fuel for storms.
You really don't want see too much sun on a day like this. More sun=fuel for storms this evening. pic.twitter.com/vqI4vWAVzI— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 31, 2019
The biggest threat from Thursday's storms was damaging wind, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Rain is not typical on Halloween. In fact, it has only rained once in the last nine years during trick-or-treat time.
On average it rains one out of every four Halloweens in Central North Carolina.
Still, many had fun throughout the Triangle.
Had to check out Halloween at Oakwood in #Raleigh. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/xgQE6pzlkC— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) November 1, 2019