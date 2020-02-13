There's a chance for a rain/snow Thursday night

Rain moves out as we head through today. Winds will still stay up, gusting to 25mph until the sun goes down. Clouds will hang around in spots tonight, but we will stay dry. All eyes then turn to tomorrow.Once a surface storm develops tonight just off the coast of Texas, it is expected to rapidly track eastward. This storm system will then move across northern Florida tomorrow morning before it redevelops off the Atlantic coast of Florida tomorrow afternoon while slowly intensifying. This redevelopment will cause a large area of moisture to expand northward into advancing colder and much drier air flowing into the mid-Atlantic region on the eastern fringes of a large high pressure area located over southern Canada.The moisture spreading northward will bring some light rain to the region, which begins around midday tomorrow. This rain will change completely over to snow late in the day. That snow will continue for a few hours on Thursday evening.That southward-pushing, dry and cold air should limit the amount of precipitation in those places located north and northwest of the Triangle for the duration of this evening. Conversely, areas that are located farther east and southeast should have a much deeper layer of moisture to work with. Liquid equivalent totals from this storm will average around 0.10 of an inch northwest of the Triangle to around 0.25 of an inch in and near the Triangle, and up to 0.50 of an inch east and southeast of the Triangle. If the snow does come down hard enough tomorrow evening, the solid to liquid ratio should be sufficient enough to generate 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow.It is important to keep in mind that the exact timing of that total changeover to snow will be critical in determining the actual snowfall accumulation. Since temperatures will be above freezing until some time late tomorrow evening, any snowfall accumulation should take place on non-paved surfaces.Temperatures tomorrow will only manage to top out around 40. However, once the precipitation starts to occur in earnest, temperatures will fall through the 30s and could be near freezing by late in the day. We are assuming that there will be a brief period of time when the precipitation will come down hard enough to bring a slushy accumulation on road surfaces, especially to some bridges and highway overpasses.This precipitation will end late tomorrow night with temperatures falling into the 20s. A wet and slushy surface will become icy, especially if it is raised. That large high pressure area forcing the cold air into the region will expand east and south into the eastern United States. This will bring a three-day period of dry, stable weather for Friday through Sunday of this weekend.As that large high moves off to the east, another storm moving east out of the Rockies will help force moist air back into the region Sunday night and Monday, and this should lead to another period of rain next week.Have a great Wednesday!Bigweather