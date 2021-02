NC weather: Chance for freezing rain Thursday night into Friday morning

The @NWSWakefieldVA issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday into Friday afternoon. 1-3" of snow & β ’" ice accumulations possible. #vawx pic.twitter.com/sPhoRQdfiP — π˜Ώπ™€π™£ π™Žπ™˜π™π™¬π™šπ™£π™£π™šπ™ π™šπ™§ (@BigweatherABC11) February 10, 2021

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Thursday into Friday along the North Carolina-Virginia border.Right now the only ABC11 county included in the watch is Mecklenburg County in Virginia. However, some wintry mix -- mostly freezing rain but perhaps a little ice -- could sneak down into Person, Granville, Vance, and Warren counties.By Friday morning, at sunrise, there could be some freezing rain along and north of Interstate 85, affecting mostly areas in Person and Vance counties.The chance for accumulation remains low -- "almost negligible," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Wednesday afternoon.There's a higher chance for freezing rain as we get into Saturday morning, Hohmann said.In the long-term forecast, there is another chance for some winter weather Tuesday night. Right now it looks like it's going to rain most of the day Tuesday, but a cold snap of air moving in that evening could transition that rain into winter weather.Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team for the latest developments on any winter weather possible in central North Carolina.