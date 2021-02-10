Weather

NC weather: Chance for freezing rain Thursday night into Friday morning

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Thursday into Friday along the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Right now the only ABC11 county included in the watch is Mecklenburg County in Virginia. However, some wintry mix -- mostly freezing rain but perhaps a little ice -- could sneak down into Person, Granville, Vance, and Warren counties.



By Friday morning, at sunrise, there could be some freezing rain along and north of Interstate 85, affecting mostly areas in Person and Vance counties.

Get the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone by downloading the ABC11 mobile app

The chance for accumulation remains low -- "almost negligible," Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Wednesday afternoon.

There's a higher chance for freezing rain as we get into Saturday morning, Hohmann said.

Check out the latest weather radar

In the long-term forecast, there is another chance for some winter weather Tuesday night. Right now it looks like it's going to rain most of the day Tuesday, but a cold snap of air moving in that evening could transition that rain into winter weather.

WATCH: Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
EMBED More News Videos

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team for the latest developments on any winter weather possible in central North Carolina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncsnowweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers will be eligible for vaccine in late February, Cooper announces
LATEST: ECU postpones 2 basketball games after positive test
Wake high school students set to return to classrooms next week
Why school reopening guidance for K-5 students differs from others in NC
Expect furniture delays as sales spike during pandemic
NC State researchers developing index for ethically-made clothes
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Show More
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Local brewery launches 'love shacks' for Valentine's Day
Georgia prosecutor opens criminal investigation after Trump call
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Orange County elementary school to be renamed
More TOP STORIES News