NC weather: Chance for freezing rain Thursday night into Friday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Thursday into Friday along the North Carolina-Virginia border where potential sleet and ice accumulations are possible.Right now the only ABC11 county included in the advisory is Mecklenburg County in Virginia. However, North Carolina counties along the Virginia border could also see some winter weather--mostly freezing rain but perhaps a little ice.The system responsible for the weather event had dropped snow and ice from Arkansas up to New York. As it works east it will start to bring rain into central North Carolina.That rain will arrive Thursday afternoon--with some of the heaviest rain falling during the traditional commute home from work.Then around 2 a.m. that rain could change over to sleet and ice along the North Carolina-Virginia border.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said any locations northwest of Interstate 85 could potentially see some icing Friday morning."I don't think we're going to see really icy spots--treated roads should be just fine. It's just that you may see some ice accumulations in those northern areas."By 8 a.m. Friday, the temperature should tick slightly above freezing. The high Friday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.Another round of rain moves through Saturday morning, meaning there will be another chance for some icy spots on the road to start your weekend.In the long-term forecast, there is another chance for some winter weather Tuesday night. Right now it looks like it's going to rain most of the day Tuesday, but a cold snap of air moving in that evening could transition that rain into winter weather.Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team for the latest developments on any winter weather possible in central North Carolina.