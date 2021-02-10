NC weather: Chance for snow, wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning

The @NWSWakefieldVA issued a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday into Friday afternoon. 1-3" of snow & ⅒" ice accumulations possible. #vawx pic.twitter.com/sPhoRQdfiP — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 10, 2021

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Thursday into Friday along the North Carolina-Virginia border.Right now the only ABC11 county included in the watch is Mecklenburg County in Virginia. However, some wintry mix could sneak down into Person, Granville, Vance, and Warren counties.As much as 1-3 inches of snow or ice could fall along the North Carolina-Virginia border Thursday night into Friday morning.The chance for major accumulation remains low. With the highest chance for any accumulation being north of Interstate 85.In the long-term forecast, there is another chance for some winter weather Tuesday night. Right now it looks like it's going to rain most of the day Tuesday, but a cold snap of air moving in that evening could transition that rain into winter weather.Stay with the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team for the latest developments on any winter weather possible in central North Carolina.