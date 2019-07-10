Chance for tropical development in Gulf increases to 90 percent

The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance in the northeast Gulf of Mexico an 90 percent of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours.If it becomes a tropical storm (winds greater than 39 mph) its name will be Barry.This potential tropical weather system will bring heavy rains to the US Gulf coast, especially to the central and eastern Gulf states.The system - whatever form it takes - will track west along the northern Gulf Coast and spread heavy rains from northwest Florida to Louisiana as we head toward the weekend, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Tuesday. There could also be some storm surge and wind impacts, but there are no indications of this system becoming a hurricane.Right now, no effects are expected here in central North Carolina.Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific remains active with Tropical Depression Cosme. It is expected to weaken more and will not have any effects to land.