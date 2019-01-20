WEATHER

Temperatures Dropping

It'll be a breezy, mild and wet start to your Sunday, but once the Arctic front moves through, the rain will end. But temperatures will start to plunge as winds shift to the northwest. Midday temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60, but drop into the mid 30s to low 40s by sunset.

Skies will clear by late evening, hopefully in time to view the total Lunar Eclipse. If you're heading out to view the eclipse, have on the heavy coat. Temperatures will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens!

By Monday morning, skies will be clear, but it will be very cold. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid teens to low 20s, but wind chills will plunge to 5-10 north and low teens south. Brrr!

Martin Luther King Jr Day will be sunny but cold with highs in the low and mid 30s. After another frigid morning in the teens, Tuesday will see the start of a warming trend with highs in the 40s!

Have a great Sunday!

Brittany Bell


