Weather

Warm Again Friday

Mild weather continues this evening with temperatures dropping down to the low 60s.

A cold front will move through the state Friday and that will spark a few spotty showers during the morning. Highs will stay warm ahead of the front warming to the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure will keep Saturday dry with cooler highs in the 60s. That dry trend will be brief because rain returns Sunday.

Sunday will be chilly and wet with highs only reaching the low 50s. A disturbance will swing across the state bringing a decent chance for rain across central North Carolina.

Unsettled weather sticks around through the start of next week as a slow moving storm system moves east. Highs will warm back to the 60s and 70s by mid-week.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell


