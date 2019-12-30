Weather

Cooling Down Tuesday

The cold front that brought us rain continues to move east. The rest of the evening will be dry and clear as high pressure moves east. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s.

Even though Tuesday will be cooler highs will still be unseasonably warm. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 50s and the low 60s. Temperatures will drop to the lower 40s as the clock strikes midnight for 2020.

Winter like temperatures return New Year's day as highs drop to the lower 50s.

This cool down will brief thanks to another cold front that will approach the state. As that front moves closer southerly winds will pump in mild air warming highs to the 60s. Moisture will increase as well bringing a chance for rain Thursday night through early Saturday.

Things dry out and cool down behind that front Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell


