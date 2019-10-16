Fine Fall Weather

Some more welcome rain fell across the region as a cold front approached from the west. Amounts were generally around half an inch, but the Rocky Mt/Wilson airport picked up 1.38." Skies are clearing and tonight will be breezy and cool with lows in the low and mid 40s. High pressure will bring cool and dry air for the next couple of days. Look for sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the low and mid 60s, and a little breezy too! If you're heading out to the opening of the State Fair, you'll need a jacket.Tomorrow night skies will be clear with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. There could be some patchy frost in the normally colder spots. The great weather continues into Friday and Saturday, but there's a change in the weekend forecast from yesterday. Low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to lift northeast and approach the central Gulf Coast by Saturday, The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 50% of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm. By the time it makes its way inland, it will become entangled with a front and lose any tropical characteristics, but still spread some rain into the region during the day Sunday. We'll be watching it!Have a great evening,Chris