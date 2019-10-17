Nice Friday!

After a chilly start, we enjoyed a beautiful fall day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. There could be some isolated frost in the normally colder spots, but most of us should be ice free. Friday will be another gorgeous day with bright sun and highs in the 60s, and it won't be as breezy as it was today.Saturday will be another nice day, but clouds will be on the increase as low pressure approaches from the south. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70. The storm system, which could briefly be Tropical Storm Nestor, will race across the southeast states Saturday and Sunday and pass off our coast by Sunday afternoon. Rain will spread into the region later Saturday evening and night, and could be heavy at times Sunday morning. The rain will taper off from the southwest during the afternoon. 1-2" of rain are possible.Dry weather returns Monday, but more showers are likely on Tuesday.Have a great evening!Chris