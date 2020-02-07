Quiet Weekend

Weather

Yesterday's wild weather spilled over into today as very strong winds howled over the region this morning. Winds at Raleigh-Durham Int'l gusted to 54 mph, and a gust to 61 mph was measured at Goldsboro. The winds gradually diminished this afternoon, and should be near calm by morning, Colder air is flowing into the region, and lows by morning will be in the mid 20s to near 30.

Saturday will be a quiet and cool day, with highs in the mid 40s to near 50. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, and there could be a few sprinkles or light showers by late in the day. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 50s--a really nice day!

It warms up again next week and rain chances return, so enjoy the relatively dry weekend!
