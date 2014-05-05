Chilly Start to Spring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure to the north will take over for the weekend with dry,cool conditions. A weak upper-level low is expected to linger over theSoutheast with a storm developing off the Southeast coast. Dependingon where that storm sets up, our sky cover could range from clear tocloudy. Today will be fairly sunny with more cloudiness to our south.Sunday will not be the sunniest of days, but we expect breaks in theclouds. Monday could be cloudier than we are currently projecting. Ifthat happens, temperatures will be lower than the current forecast ofthe middle 60s.The upper-level low off the Southeast coast will move away Tuesday andallow for a brighter day. The latest computer models differ on thetiming of precipitation for the middle of next week. The GFS model isfaster and projecting rain arriving Wednesday morning. The ECMWF isslower with rain coming in either late Wednesday or Wednesday night.An upper-level trough is expected to move out of the central UnitedStates and into the eastern U.S. later next week. Rain and perhapssome thunderstorms could arrive by the end of the day Thursday. Tooearly to predict the severity of thunderstorms. However, modelprojections indicate the potential for soaking rain for parts of NorthCarolina.Have a great weekend!Robert Johnson