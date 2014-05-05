Chilly Start to Spring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure to the north will take over for the weekend with dry,
cool conditions. A weak upper-level low is expected to linger over the
Southeast with a storm developing off the Southeast coast. Depending
on where that storm sets up, our sky cover could range from clear to
cloudy. Today will be fairly sunny with more cloudiness to our south.
Sunday will not be the sunniest of days, but we expect breaks in the
clouds. Monday could be cloudier than we are currently projecting. If
that happens, temperatures will be lower than the current forecast of
the middle 60s.
The upper-level low off the Southeast coast will move away Tuesday and
allow for a brighter day. The latest computer models differ on the
timing of precipitation for the middle of next week. The GFS model is
faster and projecting rain arriving Wednesday morning. The ECMWF is
slower with rain coming in either late Wednesday or Wednesday night.
An upper-level trough is expected to move out of the central United
States and into the eastern U.S. later next week. Rain and perhaps
some thunderstorms could arrive by the end of the day Thursday. Too
early to predict the severity of thunderstorms. However, model
projections indicate the potential for soaking rain for parts of North
Carolina.
Have a great weekend!
Robert Johnson
