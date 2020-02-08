Quiet Weekend

An area of high pressure centered over the Triangle this morning has allowed skies to clear out and temperatures to drop into the middle 20s to lower 30s across the Triangle. As this high pressure moves off to our east throughout the day, clouds will increase from the west as a weak upper-level disturbance moves eastward through the central Appalachians.This disturbance will weaken significantly as it moves into the Piedmont and pushes east of the higher terrain, so the only impacts in the Triangle will be a sprinkle or brief shower and increased cloud cover. This whole system should move east of the Triangle and most of Central North Carolina on Saturday night. Sunday will turn out partly to mostly sunny with near-average high temperatures for early February.A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds Monday, and this system might bring some rain as early as late Monday. There could be off-and-on rain Monday night through Tuesday of next week. The front will move east and south out of the region Tuesday night, and weak high pressure building in from the west Tuesday night and Wednesday should bring a dry and more stable weather pattern for a short period of time.This high pressure area will be short lived as yet another surface low pressure system and cold front develop in the central United States, then track eastward. This system will bring more clouds later Wednesday and Wednesday night, and the chance of more rain Thursday into Thursday night of next week.Since much of the flood-prone regions of Central North Carolina are experiencing flooding, the rain coming next week could compound and perhaps cause flooding to expand into areas that normally do not experience flooding.Have a good weekend!Steve Stewart