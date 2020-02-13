Weather

Sunny Weekend!

If you're heading out this evening, you may encounter a few spotty light showers through about 10 pm as a fast moving cold front moves through the region. Otherwise, it'll be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 40s falling into the 30s around midnight. By morning, most areas will be in the upper 20s and low 30s,

Cold high pressure will bring us a breezy, chilly, but sunny Saturday. Temperatures will be running about 10-15 below normal, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

We'll start a warming trend on Sunday as winds turn around to the southwest. It'll be a really nice day to welcome meteorological spring with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Have a great weekend!
Chris


