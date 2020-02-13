Weather

Chilly Again Before Late-Week Warm-Up

Tonight won't be nearly as colds Saturday night/Sunday morning, but temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average. The Triangle and the Sandhills will be in the lower 40s while some areas along the North Carolina and Virginia border will dive into the upper 30s tonight. There may be some areas of patchy frost, so be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation.
Tomorrow will be sunny but chilly yet again. The dry stretch of weather continues for Wednesday and temperatures will become more seasonable.

The jet stream will begin to lift back to the north on Thursday, allowing temperatures to skyrocket into the 80s. We will be near 90 degrees by the weekend, and remaining dry, as a ridge of high pressure settles in the Deep South.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson



Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health officials estimate 9,115 COVID-19 recoveries in NC
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in Durham
Surveillance video captures moments before deadly Durham shooting
How to support your kids emotionally during the COVID-19 pandemic
Some NC families to get increased food stamp benefits on May 22
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Show More
Video shows man who may have been Ahmaud Arbery at work site
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Bear on the beach: NC biologist finds claw track in sand
South Carolina restaurants can reopen for inside dining Monday
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
More TOP STORIES News