Chilly Again Before Late-Week Warm-Up

Tonight won't be nearly as colds Saturday night/Sunday morning, but temperatures will be about 15 degrees below average. The Triangle and the Sandhills will be in the lower 40s while some areas along the North Carolina and Virginia border will dive into the upper 30s tonight. There may be some areas of patchy frost, so be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation.Tomorrow will be sunny but chilly yet again. The dry stretch of weather continues for Wednesday and temperatures will become more seasonable.The jet stream will begin to lift back to the north on Thursday, allowing temperatures to skyrocket into the 80s. We will be near 90 degrees by the weekend, and remaining dry, as a ridge of high pressure settles in the Deep South.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson