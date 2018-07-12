HURRICANE

Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from NC coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Chris has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm.

Chris has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The storm became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.

Even though Chris is on the move, it is still causing high rip currents at the Outer Banks.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the storm was 245 miles off the coast of Novia Scotia.


Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical storm
