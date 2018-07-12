5am Update on #Chris. Now down to a Tropical Storm and moving away. Still some high rip currents in the #OBX. This is my last update on #Chris pic.twitter.com/Z4b5OFa34w — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 12, 2018

Chris has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, the National Weather Service said Thursday.The storm became a hurricane Tuesday as it moved further away from the coast of the Carolinas.Even though Chris is on the move, it is still causing high rip currents at the Outer Banks.No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the storm was 245 miles off the coast of Novia Scotia.