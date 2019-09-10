hurricane dorian

Couple finds Civil War cannonballs washed up by Hurricane Dorian on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. - -- A couple combing a South Carolina beach after Hurricane Dorian thought they'd discovered a large rock, but soon realized they'd stumbled upon two Civil War-era cannonballs lodged in the sand.

Aaron Lattin told news outlets that he and his girlfriend encountered the 150-year-old relics on the edge of Folly Beach, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Charleston, Friday night.

Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath confirmed to news outlets the couple had found an 8-inch (203-millimeter) cannonball and a smaller 3-inch (76-millimeter) shell that'd been uncovered by the storm that swept up the coast last week. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal experts inspected the artifacts and deemed them safe.

Following 2016's Hurricane Matthew, 16 cannonballs washed up at the same beach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahurricane dorianhurricane
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Triangle residents from Bahamas organizing relief efforts
Durham woman helping Bahamian families escape Dorian's aftermath
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
Republicans hope Trump rally will lead to victory in 9th District
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
Raleigh teacher wins $72K on Wheel of Fortune
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
'Ms. Monopoly' celebrates women's empowerment
New procedure promises permanently curled eyelashes
Cary officials to talk $225 million referendum
Triangle residents from Bahamas organizing relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News