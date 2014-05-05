Clear and Cool Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure located over the East Coast will keep the region dry and sunny this afternoon. It will be a cooler, but rather comfortable day as temperatures remain at near-normal levels for mid-November. As high pressure shifts to the east late in the day and overnight, clear skies are expected to give way to increasing clouds throughout the night.Otherwise, tonight will be seasonably cool as temperatures remain at normal levels.The southern edge of a cold front sweeping over the Northeast is expected to swing through the region throughout the day Sunday. Sunday is forecast to be a warmer day despite the increased cloud cover due to a southerly wind ahead of this approaching system, with high temperatures in the lower 70s for most. Most of the area will remain dry as this weakening front passes through, but a brief sprinkle will be possible for some during the afternoon, especially over the mountains to the west and for the far northern portions of the Triangle.Following the passage of this system, a strong area of high pressure will build over the Southeast and much of the eastern and central regions of the United States during the first half of next week.Another cooler, but seasonable pattern will arise early next week as a west-northwest wind ushers in cooler, drier air into the area, but abundant sunshine will help keep conditions rather pleasant given the time of year. As high pressure shifts over the East Coast during the middle of the week, a more northerly flow will bring cooler air into the region, causing afternoon temperatures to remain below 60 F for most, but temperatures are expected to return to normal levels by the end of the week as a more southerly flow sets back up.Overall, dry, sunny and rather seasonable conditions will dominate the weather pattern for the week ahead into next weekend as strong high pressure remains in control over the region.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart