Clear skies return as strong thunderstorms, showers move out of central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cluster of thunderstorms rolled through central North Carolina Wednesday night, prompting many counties to go under a Severe Thunderstorm warning.

Now we are watching a second line of showers and storms headed in. This line has produced severe weather in Virginia and western North Carolina and will work through throughout the morning.



Be sure to stay weather aware all morning long.

After this line rolls through, the winds will stay gusty throughout Thursday. Gust could top 35mph and power outages could continue in spots.

The good news is the weather quiets down on Good Friday.

