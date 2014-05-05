Clearing & Cooler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of the front that came through the area yesterday, we topped out in the low 80s, and it was a really nice spring day overall. There were some showers that worked through during the evening, but the rough weather was in far northeastern North Carolina.We now turn our attention to the upper-level low over the Great Lakes. This will cross Pennsylvania and New York today, then exit through southern New England late tomorrow into tomorrow night. As it slides slowly eastward, our flow aloft will be west today, and then northwest tomorrow. This will bring us a couple of dry and comfortable days, though they will be considerably cooler than it has been for the past 10 days or so. With clouds giving way to increasing sun today, we reach the low 70s. That is typical for mid-April.It will be chillier tonight under clear skies, with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 40s.Tomorrow afternoon will stay a little cooler than normal as it makes it back to the upper 60s.For the weekend, yet more upper-level energy will move out of the central Plains and slowly work its way eastward. Both the American and European models are still showing a band of showers heading eastward across the Triangle, starting during the later afternoon Saturday and continuing into Saturday night as upper-level energy passes by to our north. Timing looks like this feature will be gone by Sunday, so we will be dry for now. However, we have to watch a second, weaker impulse that trails the first. Modeling is showing very little rainfall with that second piece. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday stay in the 60s for highs, with low temperatures around 50.The models are still not quite sure how to handle a more substantial piece of upper-level energy that works eastward to start next week.Both the American and the European are dry at this point, but there is a chance that this trough, if strong enough, could tap into moisture that is lingering along the Gulf coast Monday. We did play any chance of rainfall down to just a mention, but that is something we need to continue to watch closely over the next few days. Another disturbance comes toward us for Tuesday and looks to follow a similar track, with similar results. We are dry for now. With a west to southwest flow developing aloft, temperatures should moderate, especially Tuesday when we can jump back into the mid-70s if we have enough sunshine.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather