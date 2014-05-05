Clearing Out & Cooling Off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sally will continue to move out as the day moves along and it will take the rain with it.Clouds will hang around all day long in it's wake. We also spend one more day in the 'warm' and humid air. Temps today will top out in the 70s. That's below average for the year, but it's about to feel a lot cooler around here.Some of Canada's finest air will move in as the weekend moves along. We are still in between the exiting Sally and the approaching Canadian high on Saturday so we will be continue to see clouds riding through. Temps will start to cool down though.Saturday will be in the 60s, instead of the 70s, and the temps continue to drop Saturday night.Sunday we wake up to mainly clear skies and temps hovering around 50. That's 10 degrees below a typical morning low for this part of September. But hold on to your electric blankets, because even colder mornings work in Monday and Tuesday.As the center of the high pressure works over us it will keep us in the 60s for highs (Normal is around 80), and morning lows on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s. Btw, Fall officially arrives on Tuesday at 9:30am. And since it does we warm back up.By Thursday, our high temps will be back in the 80s. Welcome Fall.Have a great weekend!Big Weather