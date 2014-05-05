Clearing skies and a cool weekend on the horizon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The clouds hung on through the day yesterday along with patches of drizzle as the low-level moisture never cleared. They still remain even now, and the moisture is extensive enough for areas of fog as well. This will give us a murky start to the day, but drier air clears us out this afternoon.A weak cold front will push through the region around midday, and the west-northwest flow behind it should create down sloping winds to aid in the drying process and allow for some sunshine to return. In fact, skies clear by the end of the day, then remain clear tonight as dew points drop into the 40s. We do not have to worry about a repeat of the fog for tomorrow morning.As the sun returns this afternoon and the humidity decreases, we'll end up quite comfortable with highs around 80.It will be cooler tonight under the clear skies, as we dip into the upper 40s. Very nice fall weather is then on tap again for tomorrow and Thursday as high pressure will be in control across the area. It will be a little cooler than today, but highs will still be at or above normal for mid-October.A pretty sizable shift will occur Thursday night into Friday as a strong cold front sweeps through the East. The models are in agreement that the front will push through during the day Friday, but it will begin to moisten up Thursday night as the flow turns southwesterly and starts to draw in more moisture ahead of the front. We end up with a shower overnight, but the better chance for showers will be with the front on Friday. Right now we feel that showers are the most likely form of precipitation, but if the timing of the front across the Triangle ends up aligning with the best heating Friday afternoon, perhaps enough instability develops to bring some thunderstorms. Both probability and confidence are low on this right now.A much cooler air mass will follow for the weekend and we will push temperatures down.Saturday will be the chilliest day, and some guidance suggest it could struggle to get out of the 50s.Temperatures slowly moderate into early next week, but the next chance of rainfall wouldn't be until toward mid-week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather