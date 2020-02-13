Clearing Skies & Warming Up

A strengthening wave of low pressure is starting to pull away from the South Carolina coast early today.As it moves out, clouds linger for a few hours this morning as cooler and drier air starts to filter into the region from the north. There will be a cool breeze today, and just like yesterday, the temperature in most locations will fail to get out of the 50s this afternoon.The 3-kilometer, High Resolution Rapid Refresh model suggests that an impulse of upper-level energy will dive into the back side of a trough located in the eastern third of the nation this afternoon. That could be just enough of a trigger to bring a stray shower to the area. And, while there may not be any rain in Raleigh, much of the Triangle or in the Sandhills, those places located to the north and west may get a small amount of measurable rain.Its a marginal case, but this could generate just enough instability, and there may just be enough moisture available to be lifted to bring a shower. That storm located in the western Atlantic will continue to slowly drift away from the East Coast during the remainder of the week, but this process will be rather slow.This will set up a prolonged dry northwest flow aloft across our area. That, along with surface ridging in place, will promote a long stretch of pleasant weather tomorrow through Saturday with gradually warming temperatures, reaching near-average levels by Saturday.An upper-level ridge of high pressure will be building over the Deep South later this week and weekend. Computer models suggest a weak disturbance may ride up and over this ridge and into our area Sunday. Moisture will be limited, but it is possible a stray shower may develop. At the very least, it will bring an increase in cloud cover.All-in-all, Sunday will be a decent day, and the majority of the time will be rain-free.Eventually, the rain arrives across the area on Monday.Have a great Hump Day, and don't get fooled today!Bigweather