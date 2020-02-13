Warmer Sunday

An area of high pressure over the Southeast will move to the east tonight as a wave of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast northeastward toward the eastern Carolinas. As this happens, showers will break out with the system. This system will largely remain south of the Triangle during the day and will make its closest approach tomorrow evening. Therefore, any showers that get close tomorrow will remain south of the Triangle. The most likely time for any showers in the Triangle will be in the evening, but even then, it will be very spotty with the best chance being from I-95 on east.This system will slide eastward later tomorrow night and into the day Monday. High pressure over eastern Canada will influence our weather on Monday...as we head into the early part of next week, an area of low pressure will emerge east of the Rockies and start to move northeastward through the mid-Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes. Clouds will increase ahead of the storm Monday night into Tuesday and based on the current timing, it looks like rain will arrive across the viewing area later Tuesday morning and last through Tuesday night. This rain doesn't look overly heavy and flooding does not seem to be a major threat.The issue that we are going to run into as we go into Wednesday will be the area of high pressure moving in behind the storm will move more west to east versus north to south. Therefore, the front is going to get hung up along the Gulf Coast as we go into Wednesday and even Thursday of the upcoming week. Another front will move eastward along the front Wednesday and depending on the exact placement of the front, rain will again be likely on Wednesday. Rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday will range between 0.25-0.50 inches across the viewing area.By the time we get to Thursday, the high is going to push far enough to the east over the Mississippi Valley to push the front south over South Carolina and Georgia. As this happens, we should dry out this day with a northerly flow around the east side of the high. Given the cool northerly flow, this is a day that might end up being cooler than guidance. Should things not push as far south, rain could at least happen in the southern part of the viewing area.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart