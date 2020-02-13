Warmer Today

An area of high pressure over eastern North Carolina this morning will move offshore of the Outer Banks by this afternoon and evening. At the same time, a wave of low pressure will move slowly eastward along the central Gulf Coast and into southern Georgia by this afternoon. This system will eventually move northeastward and just offshore of the South Carolina and southern North Carolina coastline by late Sunday night.As this happens, showers will break out across the Deep South and Southeast. This system will largely remain south of the Triangle during the day and will make its closest approach this evening.However, any showers associated with the storm are still expected to remain south of the Triangle. The most likely time for a brief, stray shower in the Triangle will be in the evening. Even then, it will be very spotty with the best chance being from Interstate 95 on east.Once this storm moves farther offshore on Monday, high pressure over eastern Canada will influence our weather on Monday.As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, an area of low pressure will emerge east of the Rockies and start to move northeastward through the mid-Mississippi Valley toward the Great Lakes. As this happens, clouds will increase ahead of the storm Monday night into Tuesday. Based on the current timing, it looks like rain will arrive across the viewing area Tuesday afternoon and last into Wednesday morning. Fortunately, this rain doesn't look overly heavy, and flooding does not seem to be a major threat.The issue that we are going to run into as we go into Wednesday night and Thursday will be how strong a high pressure system moving southward into the Midwest and Ohio Valley is and how far south the cold front associated with Tuesday night's storm is able to get. A stronger high pressure system would force the front well south of the Triangle, while a weaker high pressure system would keep the front stalled out farther north and in our vicinity.Regardless, another wave of low pressure will move eastward along the front later Wednesday into Thursday. Depending on the exact placement of the front and the placement of the wave, rain will again be possible on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday will range between 0.25-0.50 of an inch across the viewing area. By the time we get to Thursday afternoon, the high is going to push far enough to the east over the Mississippi Valley to push the front south over South Carolina and Georgia. As this happens, we should dry out with a northerly flow around the eastern side of the high. Given the cool northerly flow, this is a day that might end up being cooler than expected. Should things not push as far south, rain could persist in the southern part of the viewing area. This area of high pressure will ultimately settle over the region on Friday into the start of the weekend.Have a great day!Steve Stewart