Weather

Clouds, Cool & Wet for Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect another cloudy and cool evening tonight lows in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the low 70s, but that is still about 15 degrees below average for this time of the year (normal high for the Triangle is 87). Look for periods of rain throughout the day.
Temperatures will return into the 80s beginning Thursday. Most of Thursday and Friday will be dry but beware of a scattered shower or isolated thunderstorm from time to time.

This weekend marks the beginning of summer (Saturday at 5:43pm) and Father's Day (Sunday). Both days will be warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Leaders allocate $35M to local health departments
Statue of white supremacist removed from Raleigh
Trump signs executive order on police reform
The 411: Moore Square Market making a comeback
NC Senate passes teacher bonus bill
Roxboro newspaper publisher-editor resigns over racist editorial cartoon
$40K offered for info 2 years after former Fremont mayor found dead
Show More
NASCAR driver races in 'Back the Blue' car
Reward increased for information on missing Fort Hood soldier
First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
Airline passengers who do not wear masks could have flying privileges revoked
3 cops allegedly ingest bleach in their Shake Shack milkshakes
More TOP STORIES News