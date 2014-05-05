Weather

Clouds Increase Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will shift east tomorrow, and a warm front will lift north ushering in milder temperatures. Highs will reach the 60s Wednesday and clouds will increase do to an uptick in moisture. A few sprinkles are possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Rain chances go up Thanksgiving Day due to a cold front. Most of the rain will fall during the morning, and rain will taper off from west to east Thursday afternoon. If you have plans on eating outside the later the better. Highs will warm to the low 70s.

Weak high pressure will settle nearby Friday briefly drying things out. That high will quickly shift east Saturday as another cold front approaches. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but most spots will miss out on the rain.

Rain chances go up late Sunday through Monday once the front finally pushes through the state. Temperatures behind the front will be significantly cooler Tuesday. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell

