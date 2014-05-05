Clouds Today, Rain Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will shift east today allowing a warm front will lift north. That will bring in warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the 60s and clouds will increase do to an uptick in moisture. A few sprinkles are possible late in the day, but most of us will stay dry.Rain chances go up tonight and into Thanksgiving Day due to a cold front. Most of the rain will fall overnight into the morning, and rain will taper off from west to east by Thursday afternoon. If you have plans on eating outside, later is better. Highs will warm into the low 70s.Weak high pressure will settle across us on Friday drying things out.That high pressure will quickly shift east Saturday as another cold front approaches. An isolated shower is possible Saturday, but most spots will miss out on the rain.Rain chances really ramp up late Sunday through Monday as the front pushes through our state.Temperatures behind the front will be significantly cooler Tuesday. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 40s and lows head down into the 20s.Long range forecasts keep us cold throughout next week.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather