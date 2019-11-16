Cold, Damp & Windy

Dull, damp and dreary weather is expected to persist in the Triangle today, although the heaviest rainfall should fall both near and to the east of the Interstate-95 corridor.An area of low pressure which had an impact on the weather across southern Texas on Thursday has combined forces with another disturbance that has moved in from the central United States.Therefore, what will become a fairly strong storm system is still developing off the Carolina coast early today. As it continues to intensify during the next 36 hours, wind gusts as strong as 60 or 70 mph are likely near and directly over the Outer Banks.Most of the impacts will be felt along and near the North Carolina coast in the form of rough surf, beach erosion, gale-force to storm-force winds and above-normal tides. The Outer Banks will encounter the biggest impacts, with the worst of the activity occurring east of the Triangle. However, rainfall will be heavy at times, even over the Triangle and to areas to the east and south.Rainfall totals will average less than 0.10 of an inch north and west of the Triangle to 1.50 to 2.50 inches east of the I-95 corridor.However, totals of 3-6 inches are expected over the eastern part of North Carolina, including the Outer Banks.The storm will slowly pull away from the Carolina coast tonight and tomorrow, and the back edge of the rain shield will move east and out of Central North Carolina late tonight. But, the large cyclonic flow around the storm will help to maintain a gusty wind and a large lingering cloud cover that will remain in place over most of the region. As a result, tomorrow will be cloudy, brisk, cool and dry.A storm system moving into the Pacific Northwest tonight will move east and intensify. This will cause upper-level high pressure to build over the southeastern U.S. from tomorrow into Monday. This should support dry, stable weather across the region tomorrow into Monday morning. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s Monday, but that will still be just shy of the normal high, which is in the lower 60s.As this next storm system moves into the southeastern U.S., clouds will build over Central North Carolina again during Monday and another coastal storm will form off the east coast of the Carolinas by Tuesday. This storm is expected to develop farther off the Carolina coast than this weekend's storm, and the rain associated with this next storm system early next week should stay well to the east of Central North Carolina, perhaps only over and near the Outer Banks.Dry and more seasonable weather will be in store for the region by the middle part of next week as high pressure builds in from the southern Plains.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart