Cloudy & Much Cooler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While yesterday was a beautiful day across the Triangle with sunshine followed by clouds and highs in the low 70s, the front that came through during the evening will give us a very different start to the week. There are still a lot of high clouds around associated with the front and a weak disturbance moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. This disturbance will head southeast today in the northwesterly flow aloft, keeping a lot of clouds in place. There is also an area of rain to our southwest along the front that the models aren't catching on to. This is something to watch, though it should remain south of us along the front through the day.With the front to our south, a chilly high pressure area moving through eastern Canada will be sending much cooler air our way.Temperatures have mainly dropped into the low 50s overnight and will continue to fall into the 40s around daybreak. With cold advection continuing today, temperatures will be slow to recover, and are likely to only make it back to the low 50s.The storm system that brought around 2 feet of snow to Denver over the weekend will be moving eastward across the Plains today; tomorrow will see it tracking through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys. As the storm comes eastward, we will see rain returning overnight, breaking out first along and north of the front to our south and then continuing through at least tomorrow morning as the storm comes eastward. As the rain begins, temperatures around the Triangle will be in the mid- and upper 30s. This should be warm enough to keep any ice threat away, though areas near the Virginia border could be at risk with low-level cold air in place. The GFS and the NAM do get parts of the area very close to freezing for a time, so we do have to watch for the possibility of a brief period of ice. Given the recent warm weather, even if it were to ice for a few hours, we would likely see minimal effects. The rain will wind down during the midday hours as the associated cold front moves through and ends up south and east of us.Rainfall totals look to be around half an inch before the rain tapers off and ends from west to east in the afternoon.We'll get a break in the rain Wednesday, but clouds linger since even though the first storm is out of the picture, a second storm will already be throwing a lot of high clouds our way. These may allow for a little sun, but the clouds will win out overall. It will at least warm up and get back well into the 60s to near 70 as the next storm crossing the Plains lifts the front back to the north. Overrunning rain will break out Wednesday night across the Triangle as the storm moves up into the Ohio Valley, then the cold front associated with the storm will come through Thursday afternoon and evening.We'll at least pick up some locally heavy rain with that front, and there may even be enough dynamics to make any thunderstorms locally severe with damaging winds and hail. We will be watching to see if the SPC put us under a risk for that day.By Friday, that storm should be pulling away from the mid-Atlantic coast, but a cold front will press down from the north. This will keep some rain lingering over the area, especially in the morning. Northeasterly flow behind the front will keep it chilly, only in the 50s. At this point, we dry out for Friday Night Football.Have a nice week!Big Weather