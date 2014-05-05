Cloudy and Wet Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The front that pushed south through the area last evening has now stalled across Georgia. The cluster of showers and thunderstorms over southern Mississippi and southern Alabama will move towards our area Wednesday morning. Most of the rain will fall across the Sandhills.Even though tomorrow afternoon will be dry, clouds will be stubborn to break and with a chilly northeast flow, the afternoon will be unusually chilly for May. Our forecast high of 57 would break the record low max temperature for May 12 (58 degrees 1960) at RDU. While high temperatures in the 50s are uncommon for May, we only have to look back at last May when it was 59 on May 20. Since 1993, there have only been nine days in May in which temperatures failed to reach 60 degrees.The sky will begin to clear tomorrow night as high pressure over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley begins to influence our weather. With a very low starting point, temperatures won't have far to fall to reachthe record low of 40 set in 1960. If the sky totally clears and the wind is calm, the record could be broken.A gradual warmup is expected for Thursday and Friday, but temperatures remain below average for the middle of May. Highs will climb to the low 70s.High pressure will finally move off the coast over the weekend, allowing the wind flow to turn more out of the south and bringing temperatures back closer to where they should be for this time of theyear. Another system could bring the threat of showers and thunderstorms late in the weekend as warmer air tries to return. Current model consensus sets up a warm front that keeps the focus mainly to our north, with the chance continuing to skim the area into Sunday night and even into Monday as the front pushes to the north. We will likely continue to see some changes on the models as they try to pinpoint where that front ends up.Next week starts out dry, but another storm system could develop a few showers Tuesday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell