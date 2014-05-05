Weather

Cloudy, Cold, Drizzle Tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The rain will end tonight but it'll be cloudy and cold with some drizzle. Areas north of the Triangle may encounter freezing drizzle tonight. Areas along the VA border that saw significant ice accrual will still have to battle with slick spots throughout the evening.
Tomorrow starts off cloudy, but showers arrive in the Sandhills early in the morning before rain overspreads all of central NC by the afternoon. It'll be another cold day with highs in the upper 30s.

Monday will be cloudy and warmer (highs in the upper 40s) but more rain arrives late Monday and continues into Tuesday morning.
Sunshine finally makes a comeback Tuesday afternoon but will quickly disappear Wednesday afternoon. Our next system will bring rain that will develop over the region Thursday and last into early Friday.
The first half of next weekend will be mostly sunny but cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Be Well & Stay Safe,
Robert Johnson
