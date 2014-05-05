Weather

Cloudy, Little Warmer with Spotty Showers Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain will continue for all of us until about 11pm, then we'll be left with drizzle/spotty showers. Temperatures will remain above freezing (except for Mecklenburg, VA), so re-freezing will not be an issue tonight for the vast majority of us.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer. President's Day will be overcast with spotty showers. Then rain will develop late tomorrow with heavy showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the overnight hours. Rain will end around sunrise Tuesday. It'll be warm with temperatures around 60 degrees and sunshine by the afternoon.


Hump Day starts off sunny with increasing clouds and a few showers beginning late Wednesday and will persist into Thursday.

Friday starts off with a few showers, then sunshine appears by late morning/early afternoon.

This weekend will (finally) have plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the mid-40s but highs will be closer to average by Sunday.

Happy Valentine's Day!
Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands without power as freezing drizzle moves through NC
3 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; suspect sought
Second child on the way for Prince Harry and Meghan
NCCU Chancellor delivers keynote BHM message at historic Durham church
Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver, police say
FSU police arrest campus apartment bedroom intruder
LATEST: Hospitalizations below 2K for first time since November
Show More
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
Some NC students say more Black history needs to be taught
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
Durham man killed, 3 injured in Cary shooting, police say
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
More TOP STORIES News