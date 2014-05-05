Cloudy, Little Warmer with Spotty Showers Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain will continue for all of us until about 11pm, then we'll be left with drizzle/spotty showers. Temperatures will remain above freezing (except for Mecklenburg, VA), so re-freezing will not be an issue tonight for the vast majority of us.Tomorrow will be a little warmer. President's Day will be overcast with spotty showers. Then rain will develop late tomorrow with heavy showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the overnight hours. Rain will end around sunrise Tuesday. It'll be warm with temperatures around 60 degrees and sunshine by the afternoon.Hump Day starts off sunny with increasing clouds and a few showers beginning late Wednesday and will persist into Thursday.Friday starts off with a few showers, then sunshine appears by late morning/early afternoon.This weekend will (finally) have plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the mid-40s but highs will be closer to average by Sunday.Happy Valentine's Day!Robert Johnson