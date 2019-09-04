hurricane dorian

Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Hurricane Dorian churns in Atlantic

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A beachgoer found a package of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach by Hurricane Dorian.

As the storm skirted Florida's coastline Tuesday, the beachgoer found the package. Police said the package contained a kilogram of cocaine, which is typically worth thousands of dollars on the street.

Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told local newspaper Florida Today the beachgoer spotted the cocaine while watching the rough surf Tuesday and told a nearby police officer.

The package was labeled "dinamitar," which mean "dynamite" in Spanish. Police say the cocaine will be destroyed.

The brick washed ashore in Melbourne days after a beachgoer in nearby Cocoa Beach reportedly found a duffle bag stuffed with more than $300,000 worth of cocaine. According to Florida Today, the bag contained 15 wrapped bricks of powdered cocaine.

"There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere," Cocoa Beach Police Department Manny Hernandez told the newspaper. "We're telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose."

Federal customs agents took custody of the cocaine from Cocoa Beach, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridacocaineillegal drugsbizarrehurricane doriandrughurricanedrugssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Wake County Schools closed Thursday due to Hurricane Dorian
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian weather alerts extended into Wake County
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
Wake County Schools closed Thursday due to Hurricane Dorian
Hundreds of cases of mysterious dog illness reported in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating after 2 men shot midday
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Harris Teeter opens new Durham location
Show More
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
More TOP STORIES News